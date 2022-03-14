Funeral services for Rev. Thomas “Buddy” Reneaux, 82, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Buddy was born August 30, 1939, in Nacogdoches County to Thomas Clarence and Frankie Mae (Dews) Reneau. He loved everyone that he met and always enjoyed meeting new people. He was a Pastor at County Line Christian Fellowship Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “Robert” and Frankie Mae Reneau; wife of 48 years, Linda Faye Reneaux; son, Edward Reneau; brothers, Bobby Joe Reneau, and Clarence Reneau.
Survivors include his sons, Roger Dale Reneau and wife Becky of Joinerville, James Reneau of Idaho, Danny Reneaux and wife Mechele, of Hammond, LA, Erick Reneaux and wife Kim of Gilmer, Larry McConnell and wife Angela of Turnertown; daughter, Kimberly Reneaux Copeland of Pearland; sister, Shirley Wills of Tatum; twenty three grandchildren; and thirty seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Pallbearers will be Thomas Reneau, Nathan McConnell, Austin Reneaux, Matt Reneaux, Daylan Williams, and Hunter Walden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandan Reneaux and Cody Reneaux.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.