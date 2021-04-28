Reverend David Randolph Penney “Randy”, 86 of Tyler, Texas answered the call to join his Heavenly Father on January 11, 2021. Randy was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who devoted his life to the services of the Lord, retiring from the Baptist ministry after 52 years of preaching across East Texas. Most recently at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Minden, TX.
Randy was born on May 27, 1934, in Mt. Enterprise to Henry and Claudia Penney. He served his country honorably in the United States Army in Korea, prior to joining the ministry in 1957.
Randy is survived by his, daughter, Pam Helgeson and husband, John and son, Perry Penney; his grandchildren, Megan Hughet and husband, John and their son, Sam; Lori Beth Fountain and her husband, David; as well as many nieces, nephews and all of Betty’s family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Penney, his parents, his sisters, Sue Barrett Penny and Margaret Ann Richie Penney, brother, Billy Penney and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Ann Barnett Penney.
Dad never met a stranger and lived to serve others and be a Christian example. He was faithful in going to church and ministering the word of Christ and studying his word. For many years he visited nursing homes and hospitals, preaching to those who could not attend church. IN his own words “I may be in Heaven tomorrow, so I’ll gladly serve Jesus today.” Even in retirement he would mail his hand typed sermons with notes to those he loved. He was kind to animals and enjoyed walking his dog. He always offered to help when needed, never asking for anything in return. He enjoyed going to fresh produce stands and sharing his produce treasure with others. We know he is happy in Heaven with Betty and so many loved ones gone before which gives us peace.
He is greatly missed and will always be dearly loved. The family asks in lieu of flowers, any donations be sent to Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson, Texas which always held a special place in Randy’s heart. “I am the resurrection and the Life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die and whoever lives by believing in me will never die” John 11:25-26
Memorial services will be 2 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. The family will begin greeting friends at 1 pm before the service. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery.
