Funeral Services for Reverend C.R. ‘Jim’ Conway, 97, were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, with his son, George Conway officiating.
Interment followed at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral of Henderson.
Visitation was held from 2–4 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023, in the Chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home
Jim passed away from this life on March 9, 2023.
He was born on March 27, 1925, in Pine Hill, Texas to the late A.W. Conway, Sr. and Bina Henigan Conway.
Mr. Conway was a Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific during WWII.
For most of his life he was a minister, serving Eastside Baptist, Shiloh Baptist, Second Baptist, and New Prospect Baptist Church. He was a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church.
He retired from a career in automobile services.
He is preceded in death by his parents A.W. Conway, Sr. and Bina Henigan Conway; brothers, Joe, A.W. Jr, Charles and Bill Conway; sisters, Mozelle Hutto, and Margie Burrows; Mary Elizabeth (Norman) Conway and their son Harry, Lon Nell (Barber) Conway and stepson Joe Rogers, and Debbie (Myers) Conway.
Survivors Include, children Joy Henry and husband, John of Longview, George Conway and wife, Lela of Henderson, and Paul Conway and husband, Douglas Lebrecht of New York City; sister, Elaine Johnson and husband, Wayne of Hope, Arkansas; stepson Buddy Myers and wife, Marla; grandchildren, Phoebe Butler and husband, Tim and daughter Ellie, Jennifer Conway, Jacqueline Rodriguez and husband Jimmy and children Noah, Mallari, Landon and Lily Rodriguez, Marcus England and wife, Cheryl; great grandchildren, Alexander, Colin, and Bryce England, and great great grandchildren, Atlas Hernandez, Cozy and Cruz Rodriguez.
