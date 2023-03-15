Conway

Funeral Services for Reverend C.R. ‘Jim’ Conway, 97, were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, with his son, George Conway officiating. 

Interment followed at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral of Henderson. 

