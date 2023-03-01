Graveside services for Mrs. Retha Hinsley, 86, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at New Prospect Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Family will receive friends after at the cemetery.
Mrs. Hinsley passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Providence Park in Tyler. She was born in Rusk County to the late John and Rena Floyd, and lived in Henderson the majority of her life. Retha held numerous jobs, from running the cash register at a young age for her dad’s store, working at M.E. Moses store, the Telephone Company, CAP, being a Private Sitter, to helping her late husband run K-Bob’s Steakhouse.
Retha was known for her feisty and playful personality, classy style, her knowledge of the Bible (winning many contests at a young age), and the strong love for her grandchildren.
She was blessed to find the love of her life at age 47, John Hinsley, Sr. They were fortunate to share 37 loving years together before he preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, also preceding her in death were her brother Johnny Ray Floyd, and grandsons, Evan Evans and Josh Rogers.
Survivors include her daughters, Felicia Evans and husband Ken of Henderson, and Teresa Taylor of Houston; grandchildren, Landon and Julia Evans, Quentin Evans, Meagan Warren, and Larry and Jovani Freeney, and numerous great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Frances Floyd of Henderson. Also the children of John Hinsley, Sr. and their families, John Hinsley, Jr., Sherry McCullogh, and Elaine Silk.
