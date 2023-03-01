Hinsley

Graveside services for Mrs. Retha Hinsley, 86, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at New Prospect Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Family will receive friends after at the cemetery.

Mrs. Hinsley passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Providence Park in Tyler. She was born in Rusk County to the late John and Rena Floyd, and lived in Henderson the majority of her life. Retha held numerous jobs, from running the cash register at a young age for her dad’s store, working at M.E. Moses store, the Telephone Company, CAP, being a Private Sitter, to helping her late husband run K-Bob’s Steakhouse.

