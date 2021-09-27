Funeral services for Regina Bobo, 55, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Marty Grounds officiating. Interment will follow at Isabel Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the funeral home.
Ms. Bobo passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in Henderson. She was born Feb. 18, 1966 in Overton, and had worked at the Dollar Tree as a checker. Regina loved all her “babies,” and enjoyed watching grandchildren playing at their baseball games. She had a special interest and love for Cardinal birds. She will be sorely missed by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John David Cagle.
Survivors include: sons, Landon Shaw, and Brandal Shaw and wife Erica; her mother, Judy Cagle, all of Henderson; husband, Robert Bobo of Beckville; step-son, Robert Wayne Bobo, and step-daughter, Brandie Michelle Bobo, both of Florida; sisters, Carla Vaught of Mt. Enterprise, and Michele Cagle of Henderson; grandchildren, Victoria Freeman, Brady Fuller, Danny Fuller, and Corey Shaw; niece, Ashton Green of Mt. Enterprise, and great-niece, Everleigh Green; and great-granddaughter, Lorelei Blake Freeman, aka “Bitty.”
Pallbearers are Kent Little, Mica Little, Terry Lee, Jr., Jonathan Green, Scotty Davis, and Ron Boyd.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
