Graveside services for Mrs. Rebecca ‘Becky’ Stone, 74, of Henderson, will be at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Ledbetter officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stone passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. She was born April 20, 1947, in Athens, Texas to the late James Russell Holcomb, Sr. and Ruby Jeanette (Gage) Holcomb. Becky was known as the “cookie lady,” having worked in food services for the Henderson ISD and also for the UT Health Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Stone, Jr.; sister, Virginia Fuller; and brother, James Russell Holcomb, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Tami Grubbs and spouse Joe Jones of Hallsville, and Bill Stone and wife Amber of Laneville; four grandchildren, Levi Gregg of Henderson, Tyler Grubbs and wife Kelcey of Alto, Emily Garza and husband Angel of Princeton, and Grace Stone and fiance Austin Huml of Tyler; nephew, and god-son, Trey Holcomb of Dallas, and nephew Travis Coker of Dallas; three great-grandchildren, Harper Grubbs, Gentry Grubbs, and Noah Garza; sister, Suzanne Cariker of Carthage, and nieces, LeAnne Martin and husband J.D., Aiden, Kam, and Aspyn Cariker, all of Carthage.
Pallbearers are Jason Brooks, Steve Webb, Travis Coker, Rex Gage, Danny Gage, and Ricky Minter. Honorary pallbearers are Levi Gregg, Tyler Grubbs, Angel Garza, Austin Huml, and Milton McGee.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.