Funeral services for Mrs. Rena Gibson, 86, of Gilmer, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Dennis Terry and Rev. Tommy Dorgan officiating.
Interment will be before the service at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22 at Crims Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gibson passed away November 19, 2021, at her residence in Gilmer. She was born Nov. 9, 1935 in the Crims Chapel community to the late Clarence and Bertha (Barton) Burton. Rena was a generous woman, active in her church and community. She taught Sunday school at Lake of the Pines Baptist Church, and supported the Lake of the Pines Volunteer Fire Department. She loved her family and friends, being a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Eastridge Baptist Church in Red Oak, and also of the Eastern Star in Jefferson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gibson, and her second husband, Charles Forrest Kavanaugh.
Survivors include: her daughter, Pamela Moore and husband Kesley of Gilmer; two grandchildren, Michelle Davis and husband Mark of Canton, and Dana Moore of Gilmer; three great-grandchildren, Morgan Moore, Devin Davis, and KaRena Davis; sister, Earline Bozman of Longview; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartsway Hospice, 4351 McCann Rd., Longview, TX 75604, or to the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
