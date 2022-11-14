Armstrong

Reba Faye Harvey Armstrong age 85 passed from this earthly realm into the loving arms of our Lord on the morning of Saturday, October 22, 2022.  

Reba is survived by sons Michael Curtis Armstrong and former daughter in-law and friend Sally, Paul Lawrence Armstrong and wife Shelly, Kevin Lamar Armstrong and wife Mary.  Sisters Norma Rogers Bagnall and Deane Jones and half sister Donna Wyckstandt and husband Richard. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. 

To plant a tree in memory of Reba Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.