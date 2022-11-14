Reba Faye Harvey Armstrong age 85 passed from this earthly realm into the loving arms of our Lord on the morning of Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Reba is survived by sons Michael Curtis Armstrong and former daughter in-law and friend Sally, Paul Lawrence Armstrong and wife Shelly, Kevin Lamar Armstrong and wife Mary. Sisters Norma Rogers Bagnall and Deane Jones and half sister Donna Wyckstandt and husband Richard. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Harvey, mother Dollie and stepfather Charles Linton, half brother Roger Linton, step-sisters Jean Miley, Carolyn Sellars and step-brother Clarence “ Buddy” Linton and her beloved dog “Doc.” Reba was born April 20, 1937, in Brachfield, Texas. She was a resident of Liberty Hill Texas and attended Williamson County Cowboy Church and Fellowship Bible Church in Liberty Hill Texas.
She was nicknamed “Bubba” as a young lady and was lovingly called Bubba by her sisters and brothers and called Gram and LaLa by her grandchildren.
Bubba loved and cherished her family and will be remembered as a funny, strong, independent, spirited woman. She loved her Lord and Savior and we are all comforted knowing she has at last gazed upon the face of Jesus!
Graveside services will be held November 19th at 2:00 PM at the Laneville Cemetary.
Reba grew up in the East Texas area and graduated from Laneville High School.
One of her favorite sayings was “ This too shall pass!”
In better days, she enjoyed playing the piano and singing with her sisters and Mother. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters Norma and Deane and was always ready for their next adventure together!
“We thought of you with love today,
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that, too.
We think of you in silence.
We often speak your name.
Now all we have are memories
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake
With which we’ll never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our hearts”
To plant a tree in memory of Reba Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.