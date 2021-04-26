Raymond Marvin Card passed from this life into the presence of Jesus in the early morning hours of April 22, 2021, in Garrison, Texas. He was born to Raymond Clarence and Lometa Louise (Armor) Card of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee on January 31, 1941, and was 80 years old at the time of passing.
Marvin graduated from Soddy-Daisy High School, then entered Tennessee Tech, where he received a B.A. in Business. He married Geraldene Loftis while in college and became the father of Melysa Lei while completing his education.
On September 9, 1979, he married Margaret Kathleen Wynne of Houston, Texas. They celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in 2020.
Marvin and Kathleen retired to their land in the deep piney woods of East Texas and enjoyed those years designing and building their home, landscaping the grounds, hunting, traveling, being involved with church activities, community projects, and lending a hand where one was needed. Marvin always had a project going. He also liked to cook, and the family especially enjoyed the festive gatherings in their home at Thanksgiving and Christmas for many years.
Marvin is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen.
He is also survived by his daughter, Melysa Lei (Card) Higgins; grandchildren, Kristopher Randolph and wife Katie, Dustin Randolph, Breanna (Bussell) Williams and husband Desmond (who is now deceased); sisters, Charmaine Louise (Card) Layton and Rosemary Lometa (Card) Schreiner; brother, Gary Armor Card and wife Betty; and great-grandchild, Micah Williams. There will also be two great-grandchildren born later in 2021: Geraldene Rosemary Randolph to Kris and Katie Randolph, and Desmond Williams to Breanna and the late Desmond Williams. Mr. Card is additionally survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Marvin was deeply loved and was especially appreciated for the Christian example he set as he lived out his life. He will be greatly missed.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His children.” – Psalm 116:5
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from noon - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church Mount Enterprise. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church officiated by Rev. Joe Orr and Robert Humphries. Interment will follow at Isabell Chapel Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kris Randolph, Ron Coleman, Charles Orr, Gary Card, Colin Slagle, Paul Jopling, Luke Jopling, and Logan Jopling. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Greenberg, Dawn Greenberg, Leslie Ash, Laurie Jopling, Steve McCuistion, Jeff Ash, Wesley Higgins, Robert Humphries, Len Boatman, Mark Lea, Bart Lea, Terry Haines, Richard Haines, David Haines, James Wynne III, and Chase Hensarling.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Mount Enterprise.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
