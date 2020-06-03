Raymond Edgar Martin passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of May 30th, 2020, at the age of 79.
Ray and his family moved to Bryan/College Station in 1972 where he worked with his brother, Ken, at several restaurants including A&W, Pepe’s, and The Country Kitchen. He was a real estate broker for many years and the facilities manager of the Texas A&M Alumni Center during its early years of operation. In more recent years, he enjoyed his customer service role at the Lowe’s locations in both Henderson and Bryan, Texas.
Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Martin; children and their spouses, Kevin and Angela Martin, Laurie and Kevin Duke, Marcie and James Gray; grandchildren, Derek and Priscilla Duke, Daniel Duke, Grace Ann Duke, John Martin, Lindy and Devin Elborn, Samara Gray and Emaline Gray; and great-grandchildren, Zander, Rosie, Able and Raylynn; brother Eddie Martin, sisters, Carol Martin and Jean Meador, their spouses and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Opal Martin, and his brother, Ken Martin.
Ray was an active member of South Main Church of Christ where he attended services with his wife, Judy, mother-in-law, Grace Stuart, brother-in-law, Lindell Stuart, and sister-in-law, Jana Litton.
At Ray’s request, there will be no public funeral or memorial service.
Memorial gifts may be made in his name to Camp of the Hills (campofthehills.org) or Traditions Health hospice.
