Ray Hall, 80, went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Western Heights Church of Christ, 800 Baker Park Drive at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at Waldo Funeral Home, 619 N Travis Street, in Sherman, on Monday, March 20, 6-9 p.m. Burial will be at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman, under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Ray was born May 24, 1942, at Sherman, Texas to Raymond and Eddye Hall. He was proud to be a native Texan and fifth generation Texas resident. He was a descendent of a pioneer Grayson County family dating back to the 1850s. He loved his God, his family and his country.
Ray graduated from Sherman High School in 1960, and Oklahoma Christian University in 1964, where he was active in Young Republicans and the University Acapella choir.
He met Sandra Renick while at Oklahoma Christian University and they married on August 22, 1964, in Marietta, Oklahoma. Their children and friends helped them celebrate their golden wedding anniversary in 2014. They were married 58 years.
Survivors include his wife Sandra of Sherman, son Stanley (Catherine) of North Little Rock, Arkansas; daughter Stephanie (Raymond “Skip” Welch) of Sherman; five grandchildren, Alex Hall of Waxahachie, Tx.; Victoria Streno of Addison, Tx.; and Logan, Landon and Lincoln Welch of Sherman, and an uncle, John Ball, and a host of cousins and friends who are left to cherish his memory.
Ray and Sandra were very proud of their children and their accomplishments. They adored their grandchildren very much.
Ray worked for Burlington Industries, Inc. in Sherman and Post, Tx. with additional responsibility at Memphis, Tx. He was transferred to Monticello, Arkansas where he became Division Administrative Manager with responsibility at their multi-plant operation including Customer Service and Distribution Centers in Arlington, Tx., Atlanta, San Francisco, Portland, Oregon and Elk Grove Village, Ill. He was over all of the administrative activity of the Monticello operation.
Additional work assignments took him to Morrilton, Arkansas where he was Plant Controller for Crompton Co., Inc.- a plant of 1,200 employees.
Ray’s next assignment took him to Henderson, Tx where he was Director of Purchasing- Distribution and inventory control for Mansfield’s two plants in Kilgore, Tx. and the plant in Henderson.
Music was always an important aspect of Ray’s life. He was very proficient in playing piano and organ. He sang in the Sherman High School Acapella choir, Oklahoma Christian choir and was in the Universities’ annual musical “Songs America Sings, and also led the congregational singing at several congregations of the churches of Christ.
Baseball was also his passion as he played Little League, Pony League, American Legion and High School ball. He was an avid Texas Rangers fan, and during retirement watched almost all of their games on television. Being a detailed person, he could basically name everyone on the roster, their batting average or pitching record. He also enjoyed bowling in industrial leagues for many years.
Ray was active in the Kiwanis Club in Morrilton and Henderson, having served as Club President in Morrilton. And was chosen as Kiwanian of the Year in 1984.
While in Henderson he was active in Henderson Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Chamber Ambassadors.
Sitting at the feet of such Bible scholars at Oklahoma Christian University as Raymond Kelcy, Hugo McCord and William Jones helped prepare Ray for many years of church leadership in churches of Christ.
His love for the Lord involved him in many church leadership roles. He was a deacon in two congregations, a church treasurer, and organized and led Life Groups and served as an elder in three congregations- Monticello, Arkansas, Morrilton, Arkansas (Downtown Church), and Henderson, Texas (South Main Church). Ray and Sandra loved to have guests in their home. Sandra was a gracious hostess and supported Ray in all of his efforts as an elder.
Once at a leadership retreat, Ray’s peers described him as possessing the following characteristics: friendly, honest, man of integrity, caring, genuine, wise, visionary, bold, polite, welcoming, generous, encouraging, respected, positive during difficult times, gifted and steadfast.
In his retirement years he loved to research family genealogy, read books about the Great American Restoration Movement and history in general.
It was his practice to use the internet in a positive way by posting daily scriptures for many years. He had a large following.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Western Heights Church of Christ, 800 Baker Park Drive, Sherman, Tx. 75092
