Ray Hall, 80, went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Western Heights Church of Christ, 800 Baker Park Drive at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at Waldo Funeral Home, 619 N Travis Street, in Sherman, on Monday, March 20, 6-9 p.m. Burial will be at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman, under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.

Ray was born May 24, 1942, at Sherman, Texas to Raymond and Eddye Hall. He was proud to be a native Texan and fifth generation Texas resident. He was a descendent of a pioneer Grayson County family dating back to the 1850s. He loved his God, his family and his country.

