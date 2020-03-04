Mr. Randy Glenn Clary passed away Feb. 25, 2020 at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. Cremation arrangements are with Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mr. Clary was born June 1, 1958 in Henderson to George and Ruth Clary, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include: his brother, Dennis Clary and wife Sandy of McKinney; a cousin, who was like a sister, Jeanie Draper of Price; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family will hold a graveside service for Randy at 2:00 p.m., March, 7, 2020 at Moyers Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
