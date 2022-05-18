Mr. Ralph Costlow, 69, of Irbyville, passed from this life on May 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 12, 1953, in Houston to the late Alvis and Winnie (Rankin) Costlow and had lived most of his life in New Salem. Ralph grew up attending Laneville schools and graduated from Henderson High School. He later became an autobody technician for Eddie’s Paint and Body Shop, Burl’s Collision Repair, and retired from Monroe Brothers Paint and Body Shop in Carthage. Mr. Costlow was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Enterprise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Donal, Bob, and Gary Costlow, and an infant baby brother.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 15 years, Sondra Costlow of Irbyville; bonus children, Matt Bennett and wife Mallory of Henderson, Leslie Fontenot and husband James of Whitehouse, and Ryan Bennett of Henderson; siblings, James “Pete” Costlow and wife Sis of New Salem, David Costlow and wife Tina of Henderson, Lisa Costlow of Henderson, and Terry Costlow and wife Charlene of New Salem; his sugar babies, Addison Graham, Braxton Bennett, Anna Kate Bennett, William Fontenot, and Ethan Fontenot; very special nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other family and many friends, and his beloved dog, Champ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ralph Costlow Funeral Fund at Texas Bank, 1120 US Hwy 79 N., Henderson, TX 75652, or any Texas Bank location.
A celebration of life for Mr. Costlow is pending and will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
