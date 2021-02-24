Pressley Ann Wright, age 83, of Mt. Pleasant, TX, passed away on February 17, 2021.
She was born January 2, 1938, in Payne Springs, Texas, to Preston Allen and Leoata (Beets) Allen.
Pressley was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson, TX. She was devoted to her family. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
Pressley is survived by her daughters: Maranna Pruitt and husband Craig of Mt. Pleasant and Piper Sanders and husband Mark of Rockwall, TX; and grandsons; Tyler Pruitt of Bedford, TX, and Carson and Connor Sanders of Rockwall.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Maurice Earl Wright, and her parents.
Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private graveside service on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.
As an alternative to flowers please send donations to the Cypress Basin Hospice.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Mount Pleasant Cypress Basin Hospice Group for their kindness, love, and care.
