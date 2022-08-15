Graveside services for Mrs. Polly Tuttle, 83, of Carrollton, formerly of Henderson, was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Salem Cemetery with Dr. Matt Pitts officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A register book was available at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, through Saturday, August 13, for friends and family to come by and pay their respects.
Mrs. Tuttle passed from this life on August 10, 2022, at Sonoma House in Carrollton. She was born January 8, 1939, in Bastrop, Louisiana and went on to attend Ouachita Baptist University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Music Education. Polly began her career as a music teacher in New London and would go on to teach in Tyler, Carrollton-Farmer’s Branch from 1984-1995, and back to East Texas where she taught at Price-Carlisle until her retirement. She had a conviction to bring music to everyone and would play the piano or organ anywhere that would give her the opportunity to play. Mrs. Tuttle was the church pianist for Minden Baptist Church before moving back to Carrollton in 2018 where she joined First Baptist Church at The Fields. Polly was a woman of strong faith, and her faith trumped everything else.
She was preceded in death by her father Ulysses Nation, mother Ruby Nation Brown, husband Donnie Ray “Don” Tuttle, and her brother Thomas Warren Nation.
Survivors include her children, Tracy Steitz and husband Bobby of Carrollton, and Todd Tuttle and wife Cicely of Colleyville; grandchildren, Jordon Anthony Tuttle and Justin Davis Tuttle of Colleyville; nieces and their families, Kathy Blackwell and Cheryl Gabel, both of Mustang, Oklahoma; and a host of Tuttle nieces and nephews as well as other family and many friends.
A celebration of life is pending and will be held at a later date in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church at The Fields, notating a memorial gift in memory of Polly Tuttle for the Worship Arts Ministry, at firstfields.org/give or 1401 Carrollton Parkway, Carrollton, TX 75010.
