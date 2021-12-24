Funeral services for Mrs. Pertrudia Ann Bagley Kelly, age 72 of Desoto, will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the New Prospect Baptist Church, 9410 CR 3125 South, Henderson. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery, County Road 3125 South, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Public viewing for Mrs. Bagley Kelly will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Way of the Cross Missionary Baptist Church, 2950 East Ledbetter Drive, Dallas.
Mrs. Bagley Kelly passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Desoto.
