Funeral services for Mrs. Penni Hunt Stroud, 57, of Angleton, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Bill Kuykendall and Rev. Luke Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. preceding the service at the funeral home.
Penni departed her loving family on August 27, 2021 following a vehicle accident in Angleton. Her family finds comfort in the fact that she had accepted Christ as her savior in her teens. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for more than thirty years.
Penni was born in Galveston on December 11, 1963, to Bill and Dorothy (Parker) Hunt. She lived in Angleton until her dad retired from Dow and moved to Henderson in 1981. She completed her senior year in Henderson and graduated with honors in 1982. She began her professional career as an accountant after acquiring a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in accounting from Stephen F. Austin University. After 15 years as an accountant Penni obtained her teaching certification from Letourneau University and taught or headed technology departments in Henderson ISD, Carthage ISD, Nacogdoches ISD, and Columbia-Brazoria ISD. She was also an Educational Technology specialist at Region 7 in Kilgore.
She was preceded in death by her dad, brother, Randy Hunt, grandparents, C.J. and Sallie Parker and Jewel Lee.
Penni was a seventeen year survivor of stage 3 breast cancer. She fought a very tough battle and with the help of her Lord and Savior and family she survived. Therefore, pink became her symbol for survival and her signature color.
Penni was so very happy to be the wife of Randy Stroud. They both found true unconditional love when they married on September 23, 2017. She loved her two sons Joshua Hunt Singleton (Lauren) of Henderson and Hunter Lee Singleton (Alex) of Fort Worth with all of her heart. She also acquired a bonus family with stepsons David Stroud of McKinney, Tim Stroud (Savannah) of Belton, Adam Stroud (Stephanie) of Longview, Sam Stroud (Katherine) of Manvel and one stepdaughter, Laura Stroud of Angleton.
Aside from her two adored little grandchildren, Harper and CJ Singleton both of Henderson, whom she doted on, Penni is survived by her loving mom, sister, Paula Hunt Sweeney (Craig), a special niece and nephew, Dotti Sweeney Roberts, (Westley), and Parker Hunt Sweeney (Paige) all of Henderson and two special little great-nephews, Riker John Roberts and Justice Parker Sweeney. She is also survived by many special cousins, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Stroud, Tim Stroud, Adam Stroud, Sam Stroud, Justin Waller, Gary Truelock, Chase Penney, and Luke Lockridge.
If you prefer, a donation may be given to Calvary Baptist Church 410 N. Marshall, Henderson, TX 75652 or Texas Baptist Institute & Seminary 1300 Longview Dr., Henderson, TX 75652, in Penni’s name.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
