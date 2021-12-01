Graveside services for Mrs. Peggy Sue Davis, 84, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park with Bro. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. A visitation will be held the night before from 5-7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Mrs. Davis passed away November 28, 2021, at Christus Good Shepard Hospital in Longview. She was born March 6, 1937 in Bodcaw, Arkansas to Autrey Ray and Ruby Nell (Mattison) Grisham. Mrs Davis attended Kilgore College and was a member of the World Famous Kilgore Rangerettes. Mrs. Davis moved to Dallas and worked as a House Parent at Buckner Children’s Home. She then moved to Fort Worth to work as the Medical Director for The Masonic Home & School, as well as being in charge of the high school girl’s dormitory on the campus. Mrs. Davis retired in 2005 and returned to Henderson. She was a lifelong member of The First Baptist Church of Henderson.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruby Nell Grisham, and brother, Gene Grisham.
Survivors include her daughter Kristy Campbell and husband Ben of Henderson, son, Jason Davis of Henderson, sister-in-law Mary Grisham of Henderson; grandchildren, Kaine Campbell of Austin, Kennedy Campbell of San Marcos, Chase Davis and Kyleigh Cates of Henderson and Hunter Davis of Denton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kaine Campbell, Ben Campbell, Chase Davis, Hunter Davis, Fred Spell and Mike Sullivan.
