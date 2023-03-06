Mrs. Peggy Posey Gaston passed quietly into the arms of our Lord early Saturday morning, February 25, 2023. Service for Mrs. Peggy Posey Gaston will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, at 4 p.m., With Rev. Johnny Newton officiating. The family will receive friends at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home on Friday, February, March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m.
Mrs. Peggy Gaston was Born in Sulphur Bluff, Texas, on March 16, 1938, to the late Olive and C. M. Posey, Peggy was a lifelong resident of Henderson, where she was a member of First Baptist Church. She retired from Henderson Independent School District after 24 years, where she taught Physical Education, drew silhouettes for Kindergarten children, and also drove a school bus. She also worked weekends at Wal-Mart and retired after 30 years of service. Ms. Peggy was a dedicated member of the Red Romper Square Dance Club. After her retirement she volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce as a Silver Star.
