Peggy Katherine ‘Kathy’ Willis (aka Mimi), age 72, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, in Conroe Texas, surrounded by her family.
Kathy is survived by her daughters Shelly and Kari Willis; brothers Keith and Carroll Hurst; sister Helen Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews, and her most beloved grandchildren Randi, Dillon, Jada, Mia and Emme, and great-granddaughter Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her true love, Michael Scott “Skipper” Willis; companion Tim Gerostathos; parents Peggy and Gordon L. Hurst, Jr.; and brother Gordon L. Hurst, III.
Kathy was born on September 29, 1949.
She graduated from Conroe High, and then became a certified Dance Master of America, and taught dance for over 23 years in multiple counties in Texas, including Rusk County, in Henderson, TX.
Those that knew her know that she loved dance and she loved to teach. She also adored her fur-children as much as her human children. However, there is no love like the love she had for her children and grandchildren.
There was no Mimi like our Mimi!
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. at Lone Star Community Center, 2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery, Texas 77356.
We would like to ask attendees to wear pink, or something with pink, if possible, as Kathy’s years in dance made her a true lover of pink!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.
