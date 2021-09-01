Peggy Jones Keeling, age 72, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Peggy was born April 18, 1949, in Henderson, TX to Ray and Ruth Jones. She grew up in Henderson and graduated from Henderson High School in 1967. She attended radiology school at Baylor in Dallas and worked as an x-ray technician for many years, retiring in 2009. She married David Keeling on June 23, 1979 and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 42 years. She was a beloved member of the Henderson Church of the Nazarene and impacted many lives there with her kindness and compassion. Peggy enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved sharing life with her husband, David and loved her daughters and grandchildren deeply. Even through life’s struggles, Peggy saw beauty everywhere and was full of laughter and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth Jones, and her brother, Donald Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Jacy Townsley and husband Chad Townsley, and her daughter, Laura Keeling, and grandchildren Laura Kate Townsley, Samuel Townsley, Atticus Townsley, Nave Klinger, Judge Klinger, Scout Keeling, and Jones Andrews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Suzanne DeOrnellis and husband Terry DeOrnellis, nephew Tyler DeOrnellis, and nieces Sherlita Claburn and Louren Jones.
Visitation for family and friends was held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Monday, August 30, at 4 p.m., also at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Peggy requested that donations be made to her church – Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 367, Henderson, TX 75653.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
