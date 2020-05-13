Graveside services for Mrs. Peggy Ann Riley, 83, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Laneville Cemetery with Rev. Robert Fry officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Riley passed from this life on May 10, 2020, at Azalea Place in Henderson. She was born February 26, 1937, in Buffalo to the late Arthur and Eunice (Ward) Fulton. Peggy was raised in Donie and later lived in Laneville for 20 years before moving to Henderson. She worked as a nurses aide at Henderson Memorial Hospital before retiring at the age of 50. Mrs. Riley was a gifted artist creating oil paintings and was a great seamstress. She loved to grow flowers and had beautiful yards. Mrs. Riley was a member of Longview Drive Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 51 years, Charles Riley; and brothers, Gerald Fulton and James Paul Fulton.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Riley of Henderson; brother, Kenneth Fulton and wife Carolyn of Overton; grandchildren, Mistie Helms and Shannon Dees; great-grandchildren, Andrew Medlin, Katie Dees, Cameron Kimbrell, Ayden Helms, and Denver Dees; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Dees, Cameron Kimbrell, Chris Potts, Robert Sievert, Matthew Gilmore, and Justin Scarborough. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Fulton and David McAdams.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
