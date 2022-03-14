Graveside services for Peggy Ann Chapman Hughes, 83, of The Woodlands, Texas, formerly of Henderson, will be held on Monday the March 7 at 2 p.m. at the Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A-Crim Funeral Home with Bob Payne, Minister at South Main Church of Christ in Henderson, Texas officiating the service.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Peggy Hughes graduated in 1957 from Henderson High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from University of Houston, her masters and administration certification from Sam Houston State University. Peggy worked 25 years with the Aldine School District. She started as an elementary teacher, promoted to assistant principal and later principal. She retired as the Director of Special Education for the Aldine School District.
Peggy was born in Rusk County on February 11, 1939, and died on March 3, 2022, in The Woodlands, Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, father John Ross Chapman and mother Etha Fay Prior Chapman. Peggy was preceded in death by her husbands, Jay Hughes and Bob Johnston. She is survived by one son, John Michael Hughes and wife Lisa, two grandsons, Zachary and Judson Hughes, one brother, Rickey Chapman and wife Linda, one sister, Jan Chapman, several nephews and nieces and a host of grand nephews and nieces, and two special cousins (akin to sisters) Gloria Smith and Lisa Gibbs.
Peggy was a creative person, an avid painter, and she loved to travel. One of her special delights was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful person, loved by many, and she will be missed.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Chapman, Ramey Chapman, Ryan Lambeth, Ben Clark, Craig Brisco, Russell Hughes, and Rusty Hughes.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
