On Monday, March 15, 2021, Payton St. Clair, proud father and friend to everyone he met, passed away at 21years young.
Payton was born February 21, 2000, in Henderson and lived the majority of his life there. He graduated from Beckville High School in 2018 and later entered the Electrical Lineworker Program at TSTC in Marshall. He was currently working at Longhorn Steakhouse in Carthage and attended Pine Hill Baptist Church. He was also recently elected an honorary member of the Eastside Volunteer Fire Department.
Payton had a passion for people. He loved family & friend gatherings and always made sure he spoke to everyone. You never felt left out or alone in his presence. If you were family or considered his friend, you were important to him and you felt it. He had a kind heart, a gift given from his parents to the world. He taught us many lessons in life, none more though than to keep your eyes on him at all times. You see he loved to prank people. I believe it was his way to brighten your day, bring a smile to your face, and laughter to his ears. We will all remember his mischievous eyes, infectious smile, and memorable laughter. In honor of being blessed to have known Payton, may we all seek to bring more kindness, smiles, and laughter to this world.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank St. Clair, and George and Tommie Lee Nielsen; and great-grandparents, John David and Ruby Fay Young, and Juanita Allred and W.L. St. Clair.
Survivors include his father, Vance St. Clair and wife Angel of Henderson, and mother, Jennifer Harris and husband Keith of Tyler; grandparents, Barbara St. Clair of Henderson, Gary and Debbie Glenn of Tyler, and James and Tracy Smith of Ben Wheeler; great-grandmother, Ramona Bennett of Houston; daughter, Rosalie Ann St. Clair of Henderson; brothers, Gaige St. Clair and Ethan St. Clair of Henderson, and Braxton Warren of Tyler; sisters, Ella St. Clair and Kaylii Jones and husband Adam of Henderson, Darian Warren of Lindale, Sailor Warren of Lindale, and Ashton Warren; aunts and uncles, Shay and Shellie Wiggins and their children Seth and Sawyer, Danny and Angie McManus and their children Brenna and Brant, Buddy and Melloney St. Clair and their children Ian and Drake, Sheri and Mike Tillison and their children Shaun and Scottie, Michael Clark, Shaun Smith, Christi Glenn, and Dianne and Larry Sinclair; as well as a host of other family and many friends.
Funeral services for Payton was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. George Conway officiating. Interment followed at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks or face coverings are strongly recommended, however not required, for the health and safety of all those in attendance for a visitation or service.
Pallbearers will be Gaige St. Clair, Ethan St. Clair, Ian St. Clair, Drake St. Clair, Seth Wiggins, Austin Roys, Jeremiah Park, and Nick Threet. Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Coleman, Colten Dodson, Johnathan Threet, Cameron Threet, Keaton Courtney, Bo Hammonds, Keith Birmingham, Shaun Tillison, Scottie Tillison, Brant Hall, Braxton Warren, Shay Wiggins, Buddy St. Clair, Danny McManus, Larry Sinclair, Mike Tillison, Zachary Beamon, Tommy Beamon, Kevin Beamon, and Tryston Holland.
