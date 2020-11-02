Elizondo

Funeral services for Mr. Paulino Elizondo, 70, of Henderson were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Memory Gardens of the Valley Memorial Park in Weatherford, Texas under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation was from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a Rosary will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Mr. Elizondo passed away October 23, 2020 in Jacksonville. He was born August 20, 1950 to the late Margarito and Aurora (Navaro) Elizondo in Guanajuato, Mexico. He has been a resident of Henderson since 1981 and worked as a welder. He was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church where he was very involved, assisting in many ways including helping with maintenance, yard work, and preparing Baptismal classes. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francisco and Camerina Elizondo; parents, Margarito and Aurora Elizondo; and sister, Maria Elizondo. Survivors include his wife, Yolanda Elizondo; children, Miguel, Antonio, Rafael, José, and Fernando Argumaniz; brothers, Antonio, Francisco, and Jaime Elizondo; sisters, Guadalupe, Esperansa, Zenaida, and Josefina Elizondo; grandchildren, Stephanie and Isaiah Argumaniz, Halie, Tyler, Matthew, Anthony, and Zett Argumaniz, Zander, Zane, Stephanie, Tiffany, and Mikaleigh Argumaniz, and Isabel and Sophie Argumaniz; and many family, friends, and others whose lives Paulino touched. Pallbearers were Miguel Argumaniz, Tony Argumaniz, José Argumaniz, Rafael Argumaniz, Adolfo Elizondo, and Antonio Elizondo. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paulino Elizondo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.