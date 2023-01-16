Moyer

On January 8, 2023, Paul Moyer, of Henderson, went to be with his Lord and Savior. 

He was born April 17, 1967, to the late Marion and Bonnie (Lummus) Moyer. Paul was raised in New London, and graduated from West Rusk High School. He had lived in Henderson since 2014. He was well-loved by all who knew him, and never met a stranger. In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars and fishing, and was a truck driver for various companies. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

