Holman

Funeral services for Mrs. Patty Holman, 72, of the Chapman Community, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rayford Beall officiating. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at the funeral home.