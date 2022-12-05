Funeral services for Mrs. Patty Holman, 72, of the Chapman Community, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rayford Beall officiating. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holman passed from this life on November 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born September 21, 1950, in Orange and later graduated from Union Grove High School in 1969. Patty has lived in Henderson since 1985, and worked for Henderson Memorial Hospital as PBX operator.
In her spare time, she loved gardening and fishing. She also enjoyed coon hunting with her husband, Tommy. Patty was also a gifted seamstress and enjoyed crochet. Perhaps above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother Leta (Jones) Smith, father Jack Smith and wife Elva Jean, grandson Colton Wayne Simpson, and a brother Jackie Wayne Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Tommy Holman of the Chapman Community; son, James Edward Bellisle and wife Alyson of Tyler; daughter, Jennifer Carrell and husband Dale of the Chapman Community; grandchildren, Hasten Hunt and wife Lexi, Harley Simpson, and Maegann Carrell; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hunt and Theodore Hunt; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dale Carrell, Hasten Hunt, Morgan Nichols, Travis Chapman, Brady Bell, and Robert Peterson.
