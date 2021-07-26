A funeral service for Patty Brown, of Henderson, is scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Chapel at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Bro. Charles Nunnley and Terry Downs will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery in Rusk.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Patty passed away on July 21, 2021. She was born in Henderson on July 17,1962 to Gene and Joyce (Whitaker) Duncan. She worked as an occupational therapy assistant serving the adult and geriatric population of East Texas; caring for people was her career. However, her favorite job was being “Nonnie” to her beloved grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren more than words can express and adored spending time with her family. Patty was the life of the party always. She was known for never being judgmental and always caring. Her kindness was unmatched, and she was known for being a true friend and being a genuine person in general.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gene Duncan; mother-in-law, Lola Banks Kennedy; and her husband, Skipper Brown.
Left to cherish Patty’s memory is her mother; Joyce Duncan, her loving daughter Crystal Pirkey and her husband Garrett, a bother; Phil Duncan of Henderson, and her sister; Sandy Kary also of Henderson. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren; Duncan, Jaxon, Story, and Lola, several nieces and nephews, and there is a multitude of family and friends that she truly cherished.
Pallbearers will be Brian Downs, Brandon Downs, Jody McClosky, Alex Cary, Jonathan Lange, Jerry Knott and Lance Knott.
