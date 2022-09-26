Ms. Patti Ann McMurray, 68, of Henderson, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, in Henderson. A private burial will be held by family and friends at a later date in Decatur, TX. She was born Oct. 5, 1953, in Decatur, to the late Bobby and Evelyn Ann (Lide) Housewright.
She had worked as an LVN for St. Joseph and Baylor Hospitals, and for Signa Insurance Company. Patti had a big heart with a sunny outlook on life, and was a friend to everyone, developing many friendships. She was an avid animal lover with a special heart for cats. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her son Josh McMurray and wife Shelley of Granbury, and their four children, Collette, Hardy, Georgiana, and Sargent; brother Robert Housewright and wife Carrie of Ft. Worth, and their children, Ja Housewright and wife Monica (their children Jackson and Dillon), and Janny Smiley and husband Bill (their children Mason and Samuel); her sister-friend Sharon Smith and husband Doug of Henderson, and their son Dalton Smith of Henderson, and their daughter Shauna Duty of North Richland Hills.
To plant a tree in memory of Patti McMurray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
