Ms. Patti Ann McMurray, 68, of Henderson, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, in Henderson. A private burial will be held by family and friends at a later date in Decatur, TX. She was born Oct. 5, 1953, in Decatur, to the late Bobby and Evelyn Ann (Lide) Housewright. 

She had worked as an LVN for St. Joseph and Baylor Hospitals, and for Signa Insurance Company. Patti had a big heart with a sunny outlook on life, and was a friend to everyone, developing many friendships. She was an avid animal lover with a special heart for cats. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

