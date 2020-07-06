A Memorial Service Celebrating the Love of Christ and The Life of Patsy Strong Black, 83, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Mayhugh and Rev. David Luckert officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family did receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, July 4, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Black passed from this life on July 1, 2020, at Henderson Health and Rehab.
She was born September 13, 1936, in Church Hill to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Strong. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1955, and graduated from Kilgore Junior College in 1957. On March 15, 1958, she married William R. Black, and they were happily married for 62 years. Mrs. Black was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and she worked for Judge Curtis Tate before she became a homemaker. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church serving on several committees and taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of Henderson Women’s Forum, Modern Study Club, Girls Camp Fire Leader, and Methodist Womens WSCS. Mrs. Black was an avid supporter and attended her grandchildren’s school, sporting and cheerleader events.
Mrs. Black was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Strong of Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, William R. Black; daughter, Beverly Bryan of Longview; two wonderful grandchildren, Ben Bryan of Paris, TX and Macy Bryan of Edmond OK; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Gary Heinrich of Keene, TX; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers are Tommy Strong, Dr. John Taylor, Troy Craig, Dr. Byron Taylor, Ben Cadenhead, Bill Cochran, Denzil Mobbs, John Foster, Art Rousseau, Tim Farley, and Johnny Walker.
If desired, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 204 North Marshall St., Henderson, TX 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.