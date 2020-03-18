Funeral services for Mrs. Patsy Ruth Guilliams Armstrong, 76, of Henderson, was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 at the Henderson Metro Church with Rev. Bruce Wike and Lee Lewis officiating. Interment followed at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation was held from 12:30-2 p.m., before the service on Tuesday, March 17 at the church.
Mrs. Armstrong passed away March 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 29, 1943 in Karnack to the late Horace Noble Guilliams and Ethel Mae (Ferguson) Guilliams. She was a homemaker and former caretaker. She was also a member of Henderson Metro Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. Armstrong, Sr., sisters, Wanda (Guilliams) Newman and Addie Mae (Guilliams) Johnson, brothers, Billy Jack Guilliams and Larry Noble Guilliams, daughter, Tracy Lynn Lewis, and son-in-law Clyde “Kip” Vernon Lewis, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Lee Lewis, daughter, Michelle Leann Lewis, son, Lee Garner Lewis, Jr. and wife Evelyn, and daughter, Tanna Morris, all of Henderson, sisters; Linda (Guilliams) and husband Ricky Newman, and Nancy (Guilliams) and husband David Newman of Harleton; ten grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patsy was greatly loved by her family and affectionately known as “Nanny.”
Christmas time every year was a wonderful family gathering at Nanny’s house, where she spent many hours preparing delicious dishes, especially her pies and sweet potato bread.
She loved making crafts, gardening, camping, and collecting dolls. She loved people and never met a stranger.
She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Pallbearers are Justin Burt, Derek Keith, Michael Musselwhite, Kirk Kimbrell, Jeorge Perez, and Matt Elmore.
Honorary pallbearers are Tad Tidwell, Ricky Newman, David Newman, and Bobby Spencer.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
