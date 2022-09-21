Stovall

Patsy Mae Thompson Stovall, 88, of Overton, Texas, is the newest member of Heaven’s Angel Choir and went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2022, in Kilgore, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born September 26, 1933, in Bristol, Texas to the late Justice Hamilton and Claudia Mae (Mohundro) Thompson. 

Funeral services for Patsy Stovall will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Burial will follow at Tennessee Colony Cemetery, Tennessee Colony, Texas, at 3:30 pm. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton, prior to the service.

