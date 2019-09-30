Funeral services for Mrs. Patsy Ladell Alexander Williams, age 62 of Henderson were held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 207 West Main, Henderson. Burial will follow in the Rusk County Memorial Gardens, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Patsy Ladell Alexander Williams was born to C.B. and Thetys Deason Alexander, Sr. on October 28, 1956 in Rusk County, Texas. She was a member of the Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church. Patsy graduated from Henderson High School, Class of 1975, where she was a cheerleader, member of the National Honor Society and was employed with the Greater Community Action until her health failed.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, C.B. and Thetys Alexander, Sr.; husband of twenty-two years, Billy Don Williams and brothers, DeWayne Alexander and Willie Zean Alexander.
Patsy Ladell Williams departed this life Friday, September 20, 2019. Leaving to cherish her memories: children, Patrick (Carmen) Alexander, Kalea (Ronald Gray) Turner, Jarvor (Kristen) Williams, Sharon (Blake) Fletcher and Gary Lacy; grandchildren, Ashlyn Alexander, Dacia Alexander, Jacob Matassa, Justice Walton, Ashawnti Turner, Davion Hill, Gary Barron, Jr., Valarie Lawson, Tyrone Murphy, Jr., Selena Murphy, Trevor Fletcher, Carter Fletcher, Jarvor Williams II, Skylar Williams and Torrian Williams; great grandchildren, Kaiden Charrier, Karter Walton, Khalil Walton and Sophia Murphy; sisters, Barbara (Gene) Steward, Ruby Stamps, Maria (Earl Hart) Alexander and Netta Alexander; brother, C.B. (Nita) Alexander, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Michael (Cal) Williams, Gregory Williams, Bobby (Laquisha ) Williams, Dale Johnson and Archie Newman; sisters-in-law, Jackie Alexander, Linda Rocquemore, Susan Mallory and Peggy (W. J.) Odum; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Williams will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
