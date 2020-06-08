Graveside services for Mrs. Patsy Jo Medford, age 69 of New London was held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Overton City Cemetery, Overton. Burial followed under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson.
Public viewing for Mrs. Medford was held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Patsy Jo Medford was born to M.C. Farris, Sr. and Jeffie Bell Miller Farris in Rusk County, Texas. She joined Zion Baptist Church at an early age and was a member until her passing. Wherever she was needed, she would work and do her part.
Pasty Jo Farris Medford and Jimmy Medford were united in marriage for over 53 years and she was employed at Sunshine Nursing Home and Jordan Health Service until her retirement.
Preceding her in death were, her parents, MC Farris Sr. and Jeffie Bell Miller Farris; sons, Baron Medford and Brain Keith Medford and a brother, Willie D. Farris.
Patsy Jo Medford departed this life on Monday, June 1, 2020 leaving to cherish her lovely and timeless memories: her husband, Jimmy Ray Medford Sr. of Overton. Texas; sons, Jimmy Ray Medford, Jr. (Joann) and Spaunder Medford (Consuella) all of Henderson, Texas; Quenterry Medford ( JoAnne); two grandchildren, Devonta Medford and Jaelon; three step-grandchildren, Dewayne Fisher, Cassie Badon, and Terrea Sims; one great-grandchild, Laiden William and two step-great-grandchildren, Caleb Fisher and Aiden Parker; siblings, M.C. Farris (Pasty) of Henderson. Texas and Charles Farris (Brenda) of Houston, Texas; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Online condolences can be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
