Patsy Gene Minor Osburn, 76, was born December 23, 1945, and passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2022, with her two sons by her side.
Graveside service for Patsy will be held Tuesday, August 30 at 11 a.m. at Rusk County Memorial Gardens in Henderson. Reverend Glen Ketchum will preside.
Patsy is survived by her two sons Monte and Kelly, four of five grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her sister Camille, brother, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Jim Kenneth Osburn, her parents Virgil Eugene Minor, Jr, and Patsy Joyce Rebecca Murphree Minor, and her first grandson Kyle Andrew Osburn.
She was a long-time member of Calvary Assembly of God in Henderson where she served for 13 years as church secretary/treasurer.
Patsy enjoyed cooking for family and friends, the many adventures experienced while traveling the world with Monte, listening to the sound of a piano playing, and gospel music, particularly Elvis.
Some of Patsy’s most enjoyable moments were when her oldest granddaughter Amanda visited. Patsy loved spending time with her two great-granddaughters Sydni and Ellison.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Minton, Lee Gearheart, Rudy Eddington, and David Bane.
Patsy and her family want to thank Winnie, Angie, Megan, and Dr. Navetta.
Patsy’s wish was any memorial tribute be made in the form of a charitable donation to Calvary Assembly God Church of Henderson, or a charity of your choice
