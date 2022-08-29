Patsy

Patsy Gene Minor Osburn, 76, was born December 23, 1945, and passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2022, with her two sons by her side. 

Graveside service for Patsy will be held Tuesday, August 30 at 11 a.m. at Rusk County Memorial Gardens in Henderson.  Reverend Glen Ketchum will preside.

