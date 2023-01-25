Graveside services for Mrs. Patsy Evans, 87, of Mt. Enterprise will be held at 2 pm Friday, January 27, 2023, at Shiloh Cemetery with Rev. Dean Grigsby officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mrs. Evans passed away January 20, 2023, in Nacogdoches. She was born June 22, 1935, in Cushing to Ira and Myrtle (Seelbach) King and lived most of her life in East Texas, including Daingerfield and Mt. Enterprise. Mrs. Evans worked as a Tax assessor and collector for The North East Texas Municipal Water District. She enjoyed working in the yard, sewing and taking care of her birds, but she did not like to cook. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise.
