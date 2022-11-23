Gossett

Patricia Gail Gossett, age 85, of Liberty, Texas, passed away in her sleep at her home in Henderson, Texas, on November 18, 2022, due to complications from Alzheimer’s. She was born to William T. and Lenora B. Hays on August 31, 1937, in Turkey, Texas. She met then married the love her life, Haskell Gossett, from Henderson Texas, with whom she enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

Patricia loved life and people, but above all she loved God and her family. Over the years of her life, she enjoyed music, reading, sewing, and oil painting. She even made clothes for her daughter’s dolls. She was recognized and awarded an honor by Heights Baptist Church of Liberty, TX for having served as pianist then organist for the church for over 50 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Gossett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.