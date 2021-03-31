Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Grant Mitcham, 78, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. David Dumas and Rev. Bobby Barrier officiating. Interment will follow at Moyers Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mitcham passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at UT Health in Tyler. She was born Nov. 4, 1942 in Houston to the late Emory Howard and Frances Corine (Wallace) Grant. Patricia was a wonderful and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker who was also a fantastic cook. She played the piano and organ, and sang in the choir at the First United Pentecostal Church, where she was also a member. She formerly owned Patricia’s Custom Seams in Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mitcham; granddaughter, Brooklyn English; sister, Josie Rutherford; sister-in-law, Melba Dumas; and her special cousin and best friend, who was like a sister, Mozelle Hutchens.
Survivors include: son, Kenneth Lynn Mitcham of Henderson, son, Terry Mitcham and wife Marcie of Price, and daughter, Natalie Fertitta and husband John of Henderson; sisters, Carolyn Bussey and husband Rix of Longview, and Marilyn Black and husband Roger of Longview, and brother, John Grant and wife Darlene of McFarland, WI; brother-in-law, Jimmy Rutherford of Rockford, IL; 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous, nieces, nephews and family.
Pallbearers are Clint Case, Jason Fertitta, Zachary Mitcham, Cody Mitcham, Elvis Martinez, and David Neeley. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Teague, Joe Wallace, Dean Bussey, Chris Black, John Dumas, and Gary Dumas.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
