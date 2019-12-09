Memorial services for Ms. Patricia Ann Farmer, 77, of Henderson, were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Ms. Farmer was born in Chicago, IL on November 15, 1942, and left this world November 24, 2019. Pat is a graduate of Willowbrook H.S. in Villa Park, IL, was a dental assistant and then Office Manager for Eagle Steel in Bensenville, IL for nearly 40 years. She lived in her beloved Twin Lakes, Wisconsin for more than 20 years followed by Scottsdale, AZ, Brooksville, FL and lastly Henderson, TX. She is survived by her sons Allen Robert and Bruce James (Terri), four grandchildren Katrina Farmer, Kendra Moreno and twin boys Colton and Lucas Farmer, brother Robert Julien (Mary) and sister Janet Duffy (Tom). Nephews and nieces Scott Julien (Amy), Diana Aiken (Adam), Carri Crosbie (Tony) and Tracy Koch (Aaron). Grandnephew’s and nieces Taylor Julien (Emily), Blake and Karlee Crosbie, Logan and Lindsey Koch. Great-Grandnephew James Julien. Also, her caregivers Donald & Bobbie Farmer. Pat is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Loretta Julien. Interment will be at a later date in Scottsdale, AZ. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Patricia Ann Farmer
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Farmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.