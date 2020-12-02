Graveside services for Mr. Pat Rutherford, 73, of the Hickey Community, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Duncan Cemetery with Rev. Randall Morris officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at the funeral home.
Mr. Rutherford passed from this life on November 28, 2020, at Longview Regional Medical Center. He was born September 19, 1947, in Atascosa County to the late George Tolbert and Valdese (Grammar) Rutherford.
The Rutherfords made Rusk County their home when Pat was a young boy and he spent most all of his life here. He was a public surveyor by trade and took pride in being a Licensed State Land Surveyor. His career included opportunities with Earl Perkins, Texas Utilities, Phillips Coal and later as a self-employed surveyor. Pat later had a stint as County Surveyor for Rusk County. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, farming, and gardening. Mr. Rutherford was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Master Mason for over 50 years and was one of the original members of the Shrine Mini Patrol. Above all, Pat was a dedicated family man and was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Ford, Catherine, and Ruth.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janis Johnston Rutherford of the Hickey Community; children, Karen Mendow and spouse John of Garland, Kent Rutherford of Henderson, Kami Rutherford and spouse Selena of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Kelli Rutherford Hardin and spouse Donald of Harrogate, Tennessee; grandchildren, Alyssa Adams and Katelyn Rutherford; brothers, Larry Scott of Garland, and Robert Scott and wife Carri of Nacogdoches; and 1 niece and 5 nephews.
Honorary pallbearers were Troy Maxwell, Josh Hays, Eric Tanner, John Mendow, Donald Hardin, Earl Rogers, James Ornales, Larry Tanner, and Jerry Flowers.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.