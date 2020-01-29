Funeral services for Mrs. Pat P. Welch, 78, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs and Dr. Doyle Sumrall officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at the funeral home.
Patricia Ann Welch passed from this life on January 28, 2020, at UT Health East Texas in Tyler. She was born October 1, 1941, in Henderson to the late Archie Ray and Elsie (McMurray) Pool. Pat was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She had previously been an interior decorator, and loved to paint, having been self-taught. She was past president of the Henderson Women's Forum and the Garden Club and had volunteered over 500 hours at Baylor Hospital in Dallas. She was also known as the "Beanie Baby Lady." Mrs. Welch was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson, and was a member of the Adult 7 Sunday School class.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years Noble Welch of Henderson, children Kevin Welch and wife Claudette of Henderson, and Carolyn Welch of Commerce and her children William Nitson of Colorado and Anna Nitson of Commerce, brother Ronnie Pool and wife Judy of Garland, nephew Anthony Pool and wife Angie Nishiyama of Laredo, Pat's "adopted" sister Shannon Cross of Tyler and her family Micah Joseph and wife Betsy and their children Elsie, Finley, and Huck, Anna Whitehead and husband Joe and their children James and Sam, Adam Cross and his child Scout, Abby Tibbetts, Betsy Roe and husband Loren and their child Elliott, and Caleb Tibbetts and wife Gabby.
The family would like to say a special word of thanks to caregivers Hattye Allen and Lorna Hudson for their attention and dedication to Pat in recent years.
Pallbearers will be Micah Joseph, Loren Roe, Caleb Tibbetts, Nathan Talbert, Steve McMurray, and Anthony Pool.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson Animal Shelter, 1201 Highland Dr., Henderson, TX, 75652, or to the Children's Advocacy Center, 500 W. Main St., Henderson, TX, 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.