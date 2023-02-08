Ballenger

Funeral services for Mrs. Pamela Clardy Ballenger, 65, of Gladewater, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Dr. David Higgs and Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the funeral home.