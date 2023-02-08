Funeral services for Mrs. Pamela Clardy Ballenger, 65, of Gladewater, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Dr. David Higgs and Rev. Frank Lane officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ballenger passed from this life on February 4, 2023, at her home in Gladewater. She was born January 7, 1958, in Angleton, Texas to the late Vester and Billie (Maynard) Clardy. Pam had worked as a legal secretary in Houston, in the office for Anderson-Hickey, and also in the Accounts Receivables Department for Fiberglass Specialties. For the last several years, she has worked as a successful realtor in Tyler. Mrs. Ballenger was a former member of First Baptist Church in Henderson where she served in many capacities and was a current member of Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson. Mrs. Ballenger was a devout Christian and a firm believer in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents Mr. and Mrs. Clardy, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Josey Kate Ballenger, grandparents Milton and Lucie Maynard and Ira and Edna Clardy, and aunts and uncles Rodney and Ruby Maynard and Anita and Charles Shipp.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, David Ballenger of Gladewater; sons, Jacob Ballenger of Aviano, Italy, Paul Ballenger and wife Morgan of Henderson, Shane Ballenger and wife Jessica of East Mountain, and Matthew Ballenger and wife Cassady of Henderson; and grandchildren, Shannon, Adalynn, Dane, Anna Kate, Rahlee, Piper, and Alexis.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ballenger, Matthew Ballenger, Chuck Shipp, RJ Wilson, Tony Cavaliere, and Haden Riggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Ballenger and Richard Smith.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Pam’s good friends Sandy McMurray and Sheri Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and/or the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
