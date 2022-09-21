Pennington

Ms. Pam Pennington, 57, of Mt. Enterprise, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, Sept, 17, 2022 at Mt. Enterprise First United Methodist Church. She was born Feb. 1, 1965 in Carthage. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father L.D. Pennington.

