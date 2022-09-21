Ms. Pam Pennington, 57, of Mt. Enterprise, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. A celebration of her life was held on Saturday, Sept, 17, 2022 at Mt. Enterprise First United Methodist Church. She was born Feb. 1, 1965 in Carthage. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father L.D. Pennington.
Survivors include her parents, Elizabeth Little and husband Carl; son Ronnie Gilbert; three grandchildren, Dylynn Gilbert, Peyton Gilbert, and Hayden Gilbert; sister Deniese Case and husband Randy, and brother Kent Little and wife Denita; nieces and nephews, Crystal Case, Clint Case, and Kevin Case; all survivors are of Mt. Enterprise; and also survived by her great-nieces and nephews.
