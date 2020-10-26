A memorial visitation service for Mr. Oscar Reyes Sr., 60, of Henderson, was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m on Thursday October 22, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Reyes passed away October 19, 2020, at UT Health in Tyler. He was born October 25, 1959 in Chihuahua, Mexico. He worked for Reyes Insurance in Tyler and was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista of Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Josefina Jurado Reyes; uncle, Jesus Jurado Reyes, and sister, Norma Irene Ventura.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Myrna Reyes of Henderson; sons, Christian Reyes and wife Perla of Henderson, Jesus Reyes and wife Norma of Henderson, Oscar Reyes Jr. and wife Yazmine of Tyler; brother, Jesus Vera of Tyler, sisters, Patricia Vera of Chihuahua, Mexico, Alejandra Vera of Chihuahua, Mexico; and grandchildren, Hali, Kris, Ethan, Ezra, Olivia, and Diego.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
