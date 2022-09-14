Orval Lee Wright of Laneville, Texas passed away peacefully Monday morning at UT Health Hospital in Henderson, Texas on September 12, 2022, a few hours after his 84th birthday. He resided in Gonzales for many years, working as a County Agricultural Extension Agent, then retired to Victoria, Texas. He ultimately moved to Laneville, Texas to reside in the care of his daughter, Teresa Jo Wright.
Orval was born September 11, 1938, to Roy and Elenora Krueger Wright of Miles, Texas. Orval was the oldest of six children and grew up on a dairy farm where he still followed “dairy time”. He married Marjorie Jo Cox in 1966 and had a daughter, Teresa Jo, and a son, Alan Lee. After Marjorie’s death, he married Judy Bruchmiller Starr in 1976 and became an additional father to Jack and Scott Starr. Orval was an avid gardener, fisherman, genealogist, and winemaker. He also loved to eat and cook BBQ, smoke chickens for his friends, fry fish for his family, play the Blazing 7’s slot machine at the casinos, and bet $20 at the roulette table telling everyone the secret was to bet ‘black, black, red’ and loved cracking pecans. Finally, he always ensured he had the best-looking yard on the block, including numerous flowers and plants. Orval was an avid Cuero Gobbler football fan and made sure to attend his granddaughter Katie Jo’s football games to watch her cheer for the Gonzales Apaches. After graduating from Texas Tech with his Bachelor’s Degree and Texas A&M University with his Master’s Degree, he worked as an extension agent in Fayette, DeWitt, and Gonzales County for many years.
