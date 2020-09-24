Mrs. Ora Belle Pruitt Garner of Henderson, Texas died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Pine Lodge (formerly Azalea House) Assisted Living Facility.
Mrs. Garner was born August 1, 1926 in Red Flat, a small community north of Nacogdoches, to the late Rev. Lueil L. Pruitt and Mrs. Maggie Juanita Furra Pruitt. She worked for many years at the City Water Department in Henderson, and seemed to know everyone in Henderson, and thousands of people knew and loved her for her kind and sweet personality. As the wife of a Baptist preacher, she moved all over the state and was a member of many churches including Van Vleck, Forsan, San Angelo, McCamey, Tyler, Flint, Carlisle, and several churches in Henderson and the surrounding area. She spent her life moving and establishing a new home and life. She was the perfect preacher’s wife, always gracious, caring, and the church members always loved her. Her final membership was in Sardis Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Luther L. Garner, and her son, John David Garner.
Survivors include sons Gary A. Garner and wife Barbara J. of Austin, and James R. (Bob) Garner and wife Naomi S. of Tyler; grandchildren include, David “Andy” and Amanda G. Garner of Edge, Texas; Benjamin L. Garner of Thorndale, Texas; Daniel R. and Katelynn Garner of Whitehouse, Texas; Crystal R. Otts of Whitehouse, Texas; Deann L. and Blake Robertson of Tyler, Texas; and Angela R. and Patrick Batie of Tyler, Texas; great-grandchildren include Chad and Emily Garner, Will Garner, Garrett Garner, Ben Luke Garner, Ruthie Hope Garner, Clay Martin, Rawlin and Dreaux Berry, Nolan Berry, Haylea and Carson Rudd, Lacy Robertson, and Camden Robertson, Wesley S. Jordan, Jarod W. Otts, Lani R. Otts, Kynlee Garner, Avarie Garner, Presley Garner, and Landry Garner. In addition, she also is survived by great-great grandchild Ruger Berry.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12 to 1 pm at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Graveside services, officiated by Rev. Marc Sharp, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, at Duncan Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Andy Garner, Ben Garner, Daniel Garner, Clay Martin, Garrett Garner, Luke Garner, Will Garner and Chad Garner. Honorary pallbearers will be Nolen Berry, Rawlin Berry and Camden Robertson.
The family extends their deepest appreciation to the Azalea House family for their loving care the past 8 years and the Heart to Heart Hospice for the last days of her life.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
