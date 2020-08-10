Funeral services for Mrs. Opal Nell Reedy, age 80 of Henderson was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church, 304 Hillcrest, Henderson. Burial followed in the Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Highway 323, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Opal Nell Reedy was born to Henry Carey and Elsie Bagley on September 15, 1939 in Rusk County, Texas. She received her education from the Laneville ISD and accepted Christ at an early age. Opal was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Laneville, Texas.
Later in life, Opal became a member of St. Clark Baptist Church and held the position of one of ‘The Church Mothers’. She was given the name Aunt Honey because she was so sweet!
Opal loved her sisters, brothers and family and enjoyed gathering to have parties with them. She served as a hardworking, dedicated dietitian at Southwood Nursery Home until her health failed. Opal was loved by many and continues in death to be a blessing to her family.
Opal Nell Reedy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Carey and Elsie Bagley; husband, Pete Reedy; special friend, Elmer Walker; sisters, Ida Bell Carter and Pauthena Carey; brothers, George Carey, R.C. Carey and James Lee ‘Tut’ Carey; stepdaughter, Jeanette Helms.
Opal leaves to cherish her memories: children, Emma Jean Reedy and Rose Mary Baker; step children, Barbara Walker, Rickey Walker, Gregg Walker and Keylon Collins; sisters, Dorothy Polk, Elsie Mapps and JoAnn Lewis, special grandchildren, LaQuisha Reedy-Johnson, Ashley Reedy, Adrianna Alexander, LaQuisha Kelly and Jerome Helms; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; cousins and friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Reedy will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Reedy passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.