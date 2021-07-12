Funeral services for Mrs. Opal Faye Solomon, 90, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Leroy Smith and Bro. Roy Culley officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Solomon passed from this life on July 8, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 27, 1930, in Minden to the late Porter and Faye (Fryman) Harris. Opal grew up attending Maple Grove Baptist Church where she was saved and baptized and later attended Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise. Throughout her life, she had worked as a seamstress, however, feeding everybody and taking care of her family as a homemaker, wife, and mother was her ultimate goal and a task that she completed well.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Smith; husband, Otis Solomon; daughters, Robbin Moore and Brenda Cochran; brothers, Stafford Harris and Shorty Harris; sister, Mert Jenkins; and grandson, Shane Ham.
Survivors include her grandsons, Stephen Cochran and wife Brandi of Mt. Enterprise, Jayme Cochran of Mt. Enterprise, Ryan Ham and wife Kristian of San Augustine, and Travis Jenkins of Mt. Enterprise; granddaughters, Ami Cox and husband Thomas, and Stacy Shields, all of Mt. Enterprise; and great-grandchildren, Logan Cochran, Kolten Ham, Shaincey Polk, Tatum Polk, Matti Polk, Kaylee Cox, and Kaitlon Cox; and son-in-law, Ronnie Ham and wife Ann.
Pallbearers will be Jake Stockton, Zeb Makarski, Chris Shields, Benny Henderson, Jody Morgan, and Thomas Cox.
Honorary pallbearers will be B. Andrada, Jerry Woodward, and Keith Maples.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
