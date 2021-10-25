Funeral services for Mrs. Oneita Lewis, age 74 formerly of Rusk County were held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Moss Temple Church of the Living God, 6011 County Road 3181 East, Garrison.
Burial followed at the Camp Ground Cemetery, County Road 3185, Mt. Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Public viewing for Mrs. Lewis will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Lewis passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Duncanville, Texas.
