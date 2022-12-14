Hudgins

Funeral services for Mr. Norris Hudgins, 89, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Interment will follow with Masonic Rites at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, December 14, at the funeral home.