Funeral services for Mr. Norris Hudgins, 89, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Interment will follow with Masonic Rites at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, December 14, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hudgins passed away December 10, 2022, in Henderson, Texas. He was born on August 1, 1933 in Mt. Enterprise to the late Lonnie B. Hudgins, Sr. and Beadie Williamson Hudgins.
Mr. Hudgins started in construction. He worked at General Telephone for 32 years, where he retired as an I&M supervisor. He immediately went to work for EastTex Telephone for 12 years, and then finally worked for 12 years at TXU as a Security Guard. Mr. Hudgins was also a board member for 30 years at East Texas Telco Credit. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Master Mason at Clinton Lodge #23, as well as a Shriner at Sharon Shriners in Tyler, Mini-Patrol, and Skeeter Patrol. His membership was at Trinity Baptist church in Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie B. Hudgins, Jr.; sisters, Dell Hester, and Ella Rae Snelson; son-in-law, Kevin Jolley; wife and the mother of his children, Dot Hudgins.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Linda Hudgins of Henderson; daughters, Donna Melton of Tyler, and Becky Massengale and husband Thad of Henderson; step children, Tami Holliday of Tyler, Shelli Crites and husband Don of Tyler, Kristi Howard of Longview, and Jon Jackson of Ardmore, Oklahoma; brother, Kenneth Hudgins, and wife Beverly of Kentucky; sisters, Alene Ferrero of Henderson, and Lee Wigand of Longview; grandchildren, Blane Jolley and Loree, Janey Pool and Jace, and Wade Massengale; great-grandchildren, Bailey Jolley, Josie Pool, and Judson Pool; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends; as well as his dogs, Leo and Spot.
Pallbearers will be Blane Jolley, Wade Massengale, Jace Pool, Ben Wigand, Jimmy Snelson, Don Crites, and Victor Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Snelson, and Bobby Snelson.
